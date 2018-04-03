Meek Mill’s plea to be released on bail has been shut down by the judge hearing his case. Nicki Minaj’s ex is expected to remain locked up in prison for the time being.

On Monday, Judge Genece Brinkley reportedly shut down the request of Mill’s team to temporarily set the rapper free because they are willing to pay his bail. Judge Brinkley did not cite any reason for her decision, but TMZ says it came amid the pressure that some celebs and Mill’s supporters are putting on the case to have the “All Eyes on You” hitmaker released from jail.

Mill’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, called out Judge Brinkley for allegedly turning the case as her outlet to exact revenge against the recording artist. “This ruling from Judge Genece Brinkley simply reaffirms the fact she has turned Meek Mill’s case into a personal vendetta.”

Mill’s camp has, from the get-go, argued that Judge Brinkley is biased and has this grudge against Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend. They are echoing the same stand after Judge Brinkley rejected the request for her recusal from the case last Thursday.

“In spite of the recommendations from the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, which was supported by Governor Tom Wolf, the judge continues to stand alone in supporting Officer Reginald Graham's perjured testimony as well as his criminal behavior that has been documented,” Tacopina said.

Standing by her decision to not reconsider Mill’s case, Judge Brinkley said, “[The] defendant received proper notice of all alleged probation violations in advance of his hearing. The sentence imposed was not manifestly excessive and this Court stated sufficient reasons on the record to support a state sentence of 2 to 4 years.”

Mill’s camp has since claimed that Judge Brinkley’s grudge on the rapper stemmed from Mill failing to give the judge a shout out in one of his songs. Judge Brinkley, however, maintains that there’s “zero evidence” to prove that she made such request to the defendant.

Mill first stood before Judge Brinkley almost 10 years ago after the “Litty” rapper was given a five-year probation due to drug and gun-related charges. Judge Brinkley also notably adjudicated other cases involving Mill in the succeeding years, as pointed out by Rolling Stone.

