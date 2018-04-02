ABC has a new mystery drama. “The Crossing” follows a small fishing town where a group of 47 refugees suddenly show up claiming to be from 180 years in the future. Monday night’s series premiere will introduce a bunch of new characters, so here’s a handy guide to the most important ones.

Steve Zahn as Jude Ellis

“The Crossing” focuses on the new sheriff of Port Canaan, who is trying to hide from his past as a city cop and his strained marriage. He wants to build a quiet life for himself and his son, but the time travelers change that plan. Suddenly, Jude launches his own investigation after the Feds arrive.

Natalie Martinez as Reece

This time traveler is an “Apex,” meaning she was genetically engineered to be superior human — stronger, faster, smarter. She was a soldier who “eliminated” lower class members. However, when she arrives in Port Canaan, she just wants to find her daughter, Leah (Bailey Skodje).

Sandrine Holt as Emma Ren

Emma is leading the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) investigation, but her boss isn’t telling her everything she needs to know.

Georgina Haig as Dr. Sophie Forbin

Dr. Forbin is also on the DHS team, but she is a virologist. When the refugees crossed over, they brought with them a devastating virus. Dr. Forbin’s job is important, but she has personal reasons for being here. She has a lot of ideas about the “Apex” phenomenon and its implications for the future.

Tommy Bastow as Marshall

Marshall is a local twentysomething who has trouble with authority figures — which can cause trouble when the DHS suddenly takes over your town. He’ll start poking around the investigation and quickly find himself in trouble.

Bailey Skodje as Leah

Leah is separated from her mother when she crosses into the past on ABC’s “The Crossing.”

Rob Campbell as Paul

Paul is a time traveler who is “anxious, haunted and desperate to see the outside world,” according to ABC.

Kelley Missal as Hannah

Hannah is a sweet refugee who is actually much tougher than she seems. She had to learn what it takes to survive a long time ago.

Marcuis W. Harris as Caleb

Caleb is one of the refugees, and he is struggling to accept the loss of his daughter.

Simone Kessell as Rebecca

Rebecca is Caleb’s wife, and she is also mourning the fact that their daughter did not make it in the crossing.

Grant Harvey as Roy Aronson

Roy is a DHS camp guard who is a firm believer in rules — until he finds himself falling for one of the time travelers.

Jay Karnes as Craig Lindauer

Craig is the DHS Undersecretary. He’s Emma’s boss, and he knows a lot more about these refugees than he’s telling anyone.

Luc Roderique as Bryce Foster

Bryce is Emma’s second-in-command, but he’s still a novice. He is young, empathetic and in way over his head with this investigation.

Meet all the refugees when “The Crossing” debuts on ABC. The series premieres Monday, April 2 at 10 p.m. EDT.