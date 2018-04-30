It's only a small taste of the usual competition, but after a five-month wait, fans of "Dancing With the Stars" are finally going to see some celebrities—in this case, all athletes—take to the dance floor once again in the pursuit of a glittering Mirrorball trophy.

"Dancing With the Stars: Athletes" will feature 10 teams of athletes from a variety of sports, but instead of having between 10-12 weeks to compete, they will have to impress the judges and viewers quickly, as they only have four weeks of competition total. This creates a necessity for double eliminations during each week and will undoubtedly ramp up the overall competitive spirit as well.

So who are the 10 teams who have signed on for this shortened competition? Here's everything you need to know about the teams making up the cast of "Dancing With the Stars: Athletes."

Photo: ABC

1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar And Lindsay Arnold, #TeamTallAndSmall: Abdul-Jabbar, 71, is the NBA's all-time leading scorer, a six-time champ, and a six-time MVP—who happens to be 7'2". Arnold, 24, is a six-time competitor and the reigning champion, after winning Season 25 with Jordan Fisher.

2. Jamie Anderson And Artem Chigvintsev: Anderson, 27, is a two-time gold medalist for Slopestyle Snowboarding at the Olympics, winning the event in both the Sochi and PyeongChang games. Chigvintsev, 35, is returning for his seventh season as a pro.

3. Johnny Damon And Emma Slater, #TeamHomeRun: Damon, 44, is the only former MLB player in history besides Babe Ruth to earn World Series rings with both the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees. Slater, 29, is returning for her ninth season of the show and won the MirrorBall trophy in Season 24 with Rashad Jennings.

4. Jennie Finch Daigle And Keo Motsepe, #TeamPitchPerfect: Daigle, 37, is an Olympic medalist for Softball. Motsepe, 28, is returning for his seventh season on the show.

5. Tonya Harding And Sasha Farber, #TeamAxellent: Harding, 47, is the first American woman in history to land a triple axel in a competition, though her legacy was tarnished after an attack on her main competitor, Nancy Kerrigan. Farber, 33, has previously competed as a pro four times.

6. Chris Mazdzer And Witney Carson, #TeamMoveItorLugeIt: Mazdzer, 29, became the first-ever American athlete to win a medal in the Men's Single Luge event in PyeongChang. Carson, 24, is returning for her ninth season and has one Mirrorball trophy to her name after winning Season 19 with Alfonso Ribeiro.

7. Mirai Nagasu And Alan Bersten, #TeamFireIceandSpice: Nagasu, 24, made history in PyeongChang as the first American woman to land a triple axel at an Olympic competition. Bersten is making his second appearance as a pro.

8. Josh Norman And Sharna Burgess, #TeamBackThatPassUp: Norman, 30, is a cornerback for the Washington Redskins. Burgess, 32, is a 10-time pro on the show.

9. Arike Ogunbowale And Gleb Savchenko, #TeamMirrorBallers: Ogunbowale, 21, is a junior at the University of Notre Dame and a member of the National Champion Women's Basketball team. She came to prominence after hitting game-clinching buzzer beater shots during the team's appearance in the Final Four. Savchenko, 34, is making his fifth appearance on the show as a pro.

10. Adam Rippon And Jenna Johnson, #TeamJustFriends: Rippon, 28, won a bronze medal in the PyeongChang Olympics and was the first openly gay athlete to represent the United States in Olympic competition. Johnson, 24, finished in the Top 4 on the most recent incarnation of "So You Think You Can Dance," and is returning as a pro for the second time.

"Dancing With the Stars" premieres tonight at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.