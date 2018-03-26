Fans of the Conner family are getting excited as they get reacquainted with the beloved TV family when ABC"s "Roseanne" revival officially premieres on Tuesday, March 27. Of course, while getting to see the Conner and Healy clans again will certainly be a treat, fans will also get to meet a new generation of the family as well.

While Roseanne (Roseanne Barr), D.J. (Michael Fishman), Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Dan (John Goodman), Becky (Lecy Goranson), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), and yes, even David (Johnny Galecki), will be back either as full-time cast members or in guest arcs, they aren't going to be the only members of the Illinois family that will be around. In fact, a few new characters, specifically ones who are mostly going to be the newest generation of the family. Get to know all the newest characters and cast members below!

Sarah Chalke as Andrea

Photo: ABC/Robert Trachtenberg

While fans of the original series know Chalke is no stranger, they won't be seeing her in the role they knew. Chalke took over the role of Becky when Goranson left the initial series to attend college, but the original actress has resumed the role. According to Entertainment Weekly, Chalke will appear later in the season as a new character named Andrea, a middle-class married woman who will hire Becky to serve as her surrogate.

Emma Kenney as Harris Conner

Photo: ABC/Robert Trachtenberg

Emma Kenney, best known for her previous work on Showtime's "Shameless" will be joining the cast as Harris, Darlene and David's 14-year-old daughter. While the character was initially introduced in the original series when Darlene gave birth to her, this will be the first introduction to her as a teenager, and one who is described as being unhappy about her recent move to Lanford from Chicago.

Ames McNamara as Mark Conner

Photo: ABC/Robert Trachtenberg

Ames McNamara doesn't have a huge resume, with only one previous credit during an episode of "At Home with Amy Sedaris," but he is likely to make a very big splash in his new role as Darlene and David's son, Mark, likely named so to honor David's brother. What will make the character interesting to watch as the series progresses will be that the young boy will actually be gender nonconforming. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gilbert opened up about the character, revealing that his story is still developing, but noting that he isn't transgender.

"He doesn't. That's something that got out in the press that's not true. He's not a transgender character," she explained. "He's a little boy. He's based on a few kids in my life that are boys who dress in more traditionally feminine clothing. He's too young to be gay and he doesn't identify as transgender, but he just likes wearing that kind of clothing and that's where he is at this point in his life."

Jayden Rey as Mary Conner

Photo: ABC/Robert Trachtenberg

Darlene and David won't be the only ones with children in the revival. Jayden Rey ("Unforgettable") will be debuting as D.J.'s own daughter, Mary.

Get to know the characters better when "Roseanne" premieres Tuesday, March 27 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Photo: ABC/Robert Trachtenberg