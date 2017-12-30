The winning numbers for Friday's Mega Millions jackpot are 4, 10, 18, 28 and 62 with a Mega Ball number is 7. The jackpot is $306 million, among the game's all-time highest totals.

The next drawing will be Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 11 p.m., if there are no winners for Friday's. The odds of winning the jackpot is roughly one in 259 million for Mega Millions. The next estimated jackpot is $343 million.

The biggest Mega Millions jackpot so far was $656 million. There have been eight jackpots in the past that were worth at least $336 million. The last time the Mega Millions jackpot was won was Oct. 13, when two winning ticket holders split a $42 million prize.

"The jackpot has been rolling since it was last won at $42 million on October 13; that prize was shared by winners in Michigan and Rhode Island. Earlier 2017 jackpots were won in New York ($105 million on September 22), Illinois ($393 million on August 11), Arkansas ($177 million on March 31) and California ($191 million on January 27 and $61 million on April 28)," the Mega Millions website states.

How to play and check Mega Millions:

Each ticket for Mega Millions cost $2 and players must "pick six numbers from two separate pools of numbers - five different numbers from 1 to 75 and one number from 1 to 15 - or select Easy Pick," the lottery's website states, adding that if one's numbers match all six winning numbers in a drawing —then the person hit the jackpot. The jackpot starts at $40 million and increases by a minimum of $5 million per draw.

In case someone wins the jackpot, he/she can choose the annuity payment with one installment immediately, followed by 29 annual payments. According to Mega Millions, each payment value is 5 percent higher than the previous one. The tickets are sold in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C. and the Virgin Islands. Each state determines its cut-off time to purchase tickets.