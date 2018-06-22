Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's marriage is just fine.

National Enquirer reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are already having some marital problems just a month after their royal wedding. The outlet published a report with a headline that read: "The Honeymoon’s Over! Harry Storms Out On Meghan."

The report claims that Prince Harry and Markle's marriage has "hit the rocks following a blistering fight." A so-called insider claimed that "Harry and Meghan hadn't even had time to unpack from their honeymoon when tempers flared."

The blame was put on Markle who reportedly wanted to shirk her royal responsibilities because she was supposedly pregnant. The tabloid added that her "excitement turned to horror when she learned they could be at risk for contracting" the Zika virus which is dangerous for expectant moms.

"I'm told Meghan turned to Harry and announced, 'Of course, if the threat of Zika is still there in October, we will cancel the trip'," the insider added.

The Duke reportedly blew up and yelled at his wife telling Markle that they will not cancel the trip no matter what. "You're a member of the royal family now — if we commit to something, we do it!" Prince Harry said.

According to Gossip Cop, however, the report is not reliable. The so-called insider constantly uses the words "I'm told" and "I'm hearing" which are telltale signs that the claims are illegitimate. In addition, no reputable publication picked up the same report that Markle is pregnant.

On the contrary, a source told Us Weekly that Prince Harry and Markle are not in a rush to have a baby since they have a lot of things on their plate.

"Harry and Meghan won't rush into anything. They have a lot on their plate right now. But they both think that when the moment feels right, that will be the time to go for it. They'll make fantastic parents," the insider said.

On Monday, Markle's dad appeared on ITV's "Good Morning Britain" and supports the claims that the royals want to start their own family soon. According to Thomas, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to have kids.

