Meghan Markle recently attended the Queen’s Young Leaders Awards with Prince Harry, and she was criticized for sitting disrespectfully at the event.

The former “Suits” star was photographed with her legs crossed while at the gathering for youth leaders. Royals fans were quick to slam her on the Royal Family’s official Facebook page.

One of them noted that Markle did not only cross her legs, she also did so incorrectly while with Queen Elizabeth II.

“All royal ladies cross at the ankles or put both legs to the side,” the royal fan wrote (via Express).

Another person tried to remind Markle that she shouldn’t cross her legs because the Queen doesn’t like female members of the royal family to do so.

But Markle was also defended by her avid fans who said that she just joined the royal family a few months ago so she shouldn’t be expected to know everything.

“Pretty sure the Queen is more concerned with Meghan’s passion and commitment to the Commonwealth than how she crossed her legs,” one of them wrote.

“Meghan can cross her legs how she likes, nothing to do with protocol. Most Royals do the Duchess slant because they were taught that from an early age, Meghan is her own woman!” wrote another fan.

Myka Meier, an etiquette expert, previously explained to Good Housekeeping why and when female royals do the Duchess slant. The particular position of the legs is something that Princess Diana and Kate Middleton have done correctly.

“Typically, the Duchess slant is used when a lady has to sit for an extended amount of time while keeping poise and posture,” she said.

While speaking with People, Meier said that sitting with the knees and ankle together is more sophisticated than crossing the legs on the knees.

“It’s sophisticated, projects vulnerability, and looks fabulous in photos,” she said.

