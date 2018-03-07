Meghan Markle is more beautiful than Kate Middleton based on the "golden ratio."

Dr. Julian De Silva mapped the "Suits" actress' face and compared it to the Duchess of Cambridge, Zara Phillips, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The Harley Street surgeon learned that Markle's face is close to the "golden ratio" which is a mathematical equation that the Ancient Greeks used to attempt to measure beauty.

Markle scores 87.4 percent while Middleton lags behind with 86.8 percent. Phillips has 81.6 percent while Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie score 80.7 percent and 79. 3 percent, respectively.

"Meghan has an almost perfectly shaped nose with a 98.5 per cent score, her eye position is exactly right and she has a gorgeous V-shaped or heart-shaped chin which is the shape women most covet," De Silva said (via Daily Mail).

Meanwhile, the surgeon praised Middleton's gap between her nose and lips, and her eyes. But Prince William's wife's chin and jawline are not better than Markle.

"Kate stands out stands out for having a perfect gap between her nose and lips and very strong eye spacing. She was marked down for having a weaker chin and jawline than Meghan. She is a striking woman and her scores mark her out as one of the most beautiful women in the world," De Silva said about the Duchess of Cambridge.

There is no doubt that Markle has outstanding facial features. In fact, according to Nick Milojevic, owner and clinical director of Milo Clinic, a number are opting to copy her lips over Kylie Jenner's.

"Jenner's lip trend is officially over, thanks to Ms. Markle," Milojevic said l. "Meghan has fantastic lips, they are natural yet full. 2018 will definitely see a more natural lip that aligns with the other features of the face and not over dominate the face."

Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg also confessed that Markle's nose is in-demand. More and more of those who want a nose job want to copy Markle's.

In related news, Markle and Middleton's influence in fashion is undeniable. Due to this, the Duchess and the future royal have been named as among the fashion influencers for Lyst in 2017. However, Prince Harry's fiancé surpasses Prince William's wife by making it in the fourth spot. Middleton trails behind as she ranks fifth in the list.

