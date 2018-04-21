Meghan Markle has a bigger impact on her future husband, Prince Harry, compared to his exes Chelsy Davis and Cressida Bonas.

There is no doubt that the "Suits" actress brings positive changes to Prince Harry. In fact, according to sources, Prince William's brother has been more active and healthy with Markle. Katie Nicholl, the author of "Harry: Life, Loss and Love," noticed this too and even confessed that the Hollywood star was more influential to the royalty compared to Davis and Bonas whom he dated prior to Markle.

"I think Meghan has had a really positive influence on Harry," Nicholl told Express. "Historically Harry has always been ‘tamed’ by his girlfriends, we saw that with Chelsy and Cressida, but I think Meghan’s had a bigger influence on him than any other woman."

The royal biographer added that Prince Harry has curbed his unhealthy lifestyle. These changes cause Prince Harry to be the laughing stock of his friends.

"His friends laugh about the fact that he's now into juicing and yoga," Nicholl added. "He also drinks a lot less these days and he's even cut back on smoking to please her."

Nicholl admitted that she would not be surprised if Prince Harry quits smoking for Markle. The "Horrible Bosses" actress has lives a healthy and active lifestyle and this makes her a positive influence to her fiancé.

"Harry went through a bit of a health overhaul after meeting Meghan. He really started watching what he ate and became more health conscious and started taking supplements," one of Prince Harry's friends told Nicholl.

When the couple attended his best friend Tom Inskip's wedding, many noticed that Prince Harry drank and smoked less. According to the eyewitness, "he was on his best behavior, not drinking too much and even limiting his beloved Marlboro Lights."

Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding are only a few weeks away. According to body language expert Judi James, the couple is showing pre-wedding jitters.

"With the wedding only four weeks away Meghan and Harry have entered the most stressful time of any engagement," the expert told Daily Star. "There are hints in their body language that they could be suffering from the infamous pre-wedding jitters that nearly all couples fall prey to, no matter how much they're looking forward to the big day."

