Meghan Markle will be a bossy partner to Prince Harry.

The "Suits" star may appear shy in some sightings with her beau, but a palm reading expert recently suggested that Markle can be a dominant partner to Prince Harry.

Johnny Fincham, a palm reading expert, read the simian line in Markle's hands. Simian is an indicator of one's massive level of self-control and repression. He found out something about the future royal that speaks volumes about her relationship with Prince Harry.

"This is where the heart and head lines combine in a single line and it's only found on around 1 per cent of people," Fincham told Daily Express.

Tony Blair and Hillary Clinton also have the same rare line. It denotes a "powerful and ambitious" personality.

"She will be terrified of failure, very bossy and dominating by using charm, wit and drama to get what she wants," Fincham said about the line in Markle's hand.

"She will dominate her partner to a very great extent. It will be her way or the highway as far as the prince is concerned."

In related news, Prince Harry and Markle's handwritings show their conflicting personalities that may cause trouble in their marriage. According to Barbara Weaver, a handwriting expert, the "Horrible Bosses" actress and the Duke have different psyches based on their strokes.

"Opposites attract as we know but after a while, the differences in approach can gall and cause problems," Weaver said.

Prince Harry's handwriting has no lead-in strokes which suggests that he is "direct and straightforward." This is quite different from Markle's.

"She looks for style over content and there is much window dressing about her writing," Weaver said about Markle's handwriting. "I see these as self-protective strokes but also those soldered strokes mean she is anxious to make a good impression."

Prince Harry needs his own space. Meanwhile, Markle is very open of her emotions. Thus, the couple has to compromise to make their relationship works.

Meanwhile, Sarah Constantine, body language expert, saw a similar thing about the couple. According to her, the royal prince is more reserved. Meanwhile, Markle is a "little insecure." This could be the reason why she wants to make a good impression.

Prince Harry and Markle are tying the knot on May 19 at St. George Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Photo: Getty Images/Owen Humphreys