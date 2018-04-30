Millie Mackintosh’s fiancé, Hugo Taylor, just dropped a major clue about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding.

The “Made in Chelsea” star confirmed that he will not be attending the royal couple’s nuptials next month. But when asked if his fiancée will be going, Taylor said he doesn’t know instead of outright saying no, according to Express.

Taylor’s response led fans to believe that the reality TV star is concealing some information about the royal wedding. After all, as Mackintosh’s fiancé, he is expected to know whether or not she will be attending the big celebration on May 19.

Some royal fans are also convinced that Taylor’s recent answer could only mean Mackintosh will not only be attending her good friend’s wedding; she may also serve as one of Markle’s bridesmaids.

Prince Harry has already chosen his best man last week, and Prince William will take on the crucial role next month. But Markle’s maid of honor and bridesmaids have not yet been named.

Mackintosh and Markle met before the latter was introduced to Prince Harry two years ago. Since then, she has been an invaluable part of Markle’s wedding planning.

Meanwhile, Mackintosh is not the only person being linked to Markle’s wedding entourage. Markle’s best friend, Jessica Mulroney, may also serve as her maid of honor or one of her bridesmaids at her wedding.

Katie Nicholl, the author of “Harry: Life, Loss, and Love,” said that Mulroney and her husband were the first two people to know about Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship. In order to protect themselves from the paparazzi, Prince Harry and Markle took shelter at the Mulroneys’ home in Toronto, Canada.

A photo of Mulroney was also released online via The Sun. In the snap, she is seen arriving in Heathrow for a girls’ weekend. Mulroney was also photographed visiting the Windsor church but without Markle.

Markle and Prince Harry will tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle at 12 noon (7 a.m. EDT). A carriage procession will follow at 1 p.m. (8 a.m. EDT). Following the procession, Markle and Prince Harry will grace their lunch reception at St. George’s Hall.

Photo: Reuters/Eddie Mulholland/Pool