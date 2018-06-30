Meghan Markle and Camilla Parker Bowles will reunite in another engagement with Queen Elizabeth II next month.

According to Isabel Van Brugen, a journalist for Daily Express, the Duchess of Sussex will stand beside the Queen at the Westminster Abby service to mark the centenary of the RAF. There would be up to 100 RAF aircraft from across the generations that will perform a flypast over central London on July 10.

Aside from Markle and Camilla, the other senior royals would be there, too. Emily Nash, a royal correspondent for Hello! made the same announcement on Twitter.

"BIG royal outing: The Queen, Prince Charles, Camilla, William, Harry, Meghan, Andrew, Edward, Sophie and Edward will attend a service at Westminster Abbey to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force on July 10, ahead of #HarryandMeghan's visit to Dublin," Nash wrote.

In addition, 1000 RAF personnel will make their way to the palace from House Guards Road up The Mall to the palace from 11: 25 a.m.

"This once-in-a-lifetime flypast will provide an iconic centerpiece for the RAF100 celebrations," said Air Chief Marshal, Chief of the Air Staff, Sir Stephen Hillier. "In our centenary year, we are commemorating those that have come before us, celebrating our current personnel and, ultimately, inspiring a new generation to write the next chapters in the RAF’s story."

Kate Middleton who is still on maternity leave will skip the event. The Duchess of Cambridge was last seen with the royals at Trooping the Colours earlier this month. According to Prince William, his wife was upset that she was not able to accompany him on his official trip to Israel.

A day prior to the RAF centenary celebration, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will celebrate Prince Louis' christening. The event is scheduled on July 9 at The Chapel Royal, St. James's London. The service will be conducted by Archbishop of Canterbury, Most Reverend Justin Welby, who also officiated Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding.

Prince William and Middleton are expected to make a compromise on that day. The royal couple will share photos of the event, but will still make the occasion a private affair.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson