Meghan Markle's choice of food has been limited now that she's an official royal.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex love to travel. However, they are prohibited from eating garlic during their engagements. Garlic is one of the foods that the members of the royal family are discouraged to eat. Queen Elizabeth II, herself, reportedly hates this spice and doesn't include this in her menu.

"We can never serve anything with garlic or too much onions. The Queen would never have garlic on the menu," Darren McGrady, royal chef at Buckingham Palace, revealed (via Express).

This protocol might be challenging for the former "Suits" star as she loves garlic. According to Today, Markle's favorite dishes usually include garlic.

For Markle's go-to meal on set, seasoned veggie quinoa, her ingredients include garlic. " At the start of each week, I generally cook a box of quinoa, and while it's simmering, I saute onions, garlic and any veggies I have on hand in a separate pan," the duchess said.

Markle also loves to cook Filipino-style chicken adobo on Sundays. According to Prince Harry's wife, she loves making slow-cooked foods on this day of the week.

" It's so easy—combine garlic, soy (or Bragg Liquid Aminos), vinegar, maybe some lemon and let the chicken swim in that sauce until it falls off the bone in a Crock Pot," Markle said.

Aside from garlic, Markle has already given up her favorite food - seafood. In 2013, Markle told The New Potato magazine that her favorite meal would include seafood. "A leisurely dinner of seafood and pasta, and a negroni to cap off the night," she said.

According to Grant Harrold, former royal butler, royals do not eat seafood when they are out in public for health and safety reasons.

"It is a very sensible move to abandon having seafood when out and about on public duties. We don’t want a member of the royal family having a serious reaction to food poisoning especially if she is on an overseas tour," Harrold explained.

Markle and Prince Harry are set to join Queen Elizabeth II for the Queen Leaders Awards on Tuesday. This will be the Queen and Markle's second engagement together after they visited Cheshire.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson