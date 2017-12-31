Meghan Markle seems to be gracefully settling into life as a future member of Britain’s royal family, but there are still plenty of rules that she must learn to follow after her royal wedding to Prince Harry.

Once married, the former “Suits” actress will be expected to abide by a strict set of rules. With these new rules come many restrictions and habits that the California native will have to give up.

Markle seemingly got a taste of royal life during her first official event alongside Prince Harry last month. A couple in the crowd asked Markle if she would pose for a selfie with them, however, the actress declined by saying, “We’re not allowed to do selfies.”

Although this may not be an official royal rule, there are still plenty of things that the star will not be able to do following the royal wedding this spring.

Check out three other restrictions Markle will have to adjust to once she marries into the royal family.

1. No Voting

The royal family tends to remain neutral when it comes to politics. Although it is not against the law, royals do not cast their votes during elections. It is likely that Markle, who intends on seeking British citizenship once she is married to Prince Harry, will not vote in future elections.

“Although not prohibited by law, it is considered unconstitutional for the Monarch to vote in an election,” the official parliament website states.

2. No Autographs

Markle comes from the glitz and glam of Hollywood where signing autographs are second nature, however, that will come to an end. Members of the royal family are not allowed to sign autographs. The restriction is reportedly based out of the fear that someone could forge their signature and use it against them.

3. Opening Presents On Christmas Eve

While most Americans open gifts on Christmas Day, some even treating themselves to one present the night before, Markle will now open all of her gifts on Christmas Eve. According to Hello!, the royal family still follows the German of opening presents on Dec. 24.

Each year, the brood gathers in the Red Drawing Room of Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham Estate, in Norfolk to exchange gifts together.

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images