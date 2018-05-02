Meghan Markle previously showcased her culinary knowledge when she appeared on “Chopped Junior” two years ago.

A footage of the former actress critiquing the young contestants was released online by Inside Edition just days before the royal wedding. The one-minute throwback video opens with Markle being welcomed by the host of “Chopped Junior.”

Prince Harry’s fiancée revealed that some of her fondest childhood memories were from the kitchen. She tasted one of the contestant’s dishes and said that her sauce did not really complement everything else that was served on the plate.

“Sophia, your pork was just so delicious but unfortunately the yogurt sauce didn’t really fit with everything else that we had going on the plate,” Markle said (via E! News).

Markle praised one of the other contestants and said that her dish reminded her of what it was like growing up in California and eating farm fresh cuisines. The contestant replied, “That was my goal there.”

Two years later, the same contestant dished on what it was like meeting the future royal.

“I just remember thinking, ‘Oh my God, she’s really pretty.’ She was really just like a really positive person. She wasn’t like intimidating or scary at all,” the contestant said.

Meanwhile, another video of Markle whipping up jars of pickled veggies while guesting on Haylie Duff’s show, “Real Girl’s Kitchen,” was also released. The host opened up about Markle at that time and said, “Meghan’s a down chick, she’s like, ‘I’ll try that… I’ll try that. She’s not scared of anything.”

Markle has always been vocal about her love for cooking and eating good food. In fact, during her first sit-down interview with Prince Harry after their engagement, she revealed that she was roasting a chicken when the prince asked her to marry him.

“It was just an amazing surprise. It was so sweet and natural and very romantic,” she said.

Photo: Getty Images/Tolga Akmen - WPA Pool