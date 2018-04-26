Meghan Markle has become a fashion icon over the last few months, but that doesn’t mean she is above wearing something twice. The actress is taking a cue from Kate Middleton and recycling pieces of clothing.

Her latest repeat was a pair of shoes. As previously reported, Markle is a big fan of Sarah Flint. She donned the designer’s Jay Pump ($395) on Wednesday when she and fiancé Prince Harry attended an Anzac Day ceremony in London.

She previously wore the black suede heels when she and Harry stopped by Reprezent 107.3 FM in January. The radio station visit was one of the first public events that Markle and Harry attended together. While her recent look was much more formal, Markle wore trousers and a messy bun during the winter event.

Photo: Tolga Akmen - WPA Pool/Getty Images Photo: Reuters/Dominic Lipinski/Pool

Though Markle is rewearing pieces, she isn’t recreating entire looks. Markle seems to make sure her recycled pieces are paired with completely different outfits.

Earlier this month, Markle attended an Invictus Games reception while wearing a black Alexander McQueen blazer. She wore it over a bright green Self Portrait dress. She previously paired the blazer with a white blouse and matching trousers while presenting at the Endeavor Fund Awards.

Photo: Alastair Grant/Pool via Reuters; Reuters/Ben Stansall/Pool

There is also speculation that Markle wore a sweater from her engagement photo shoot again recently. She was spotted in a cream-colored Victoria Beckham sweater while visiting Northern Ireland.

Cosmopolitan reports that it could be the same sweater spotted in one of Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement photos. However, the romantic photo shoot didn’t show off the cozy layer. The close up does make it seem like the sweaters have similar necklines, though.

Photo: Tim Rooke - Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton has been known to recycle clothing as well. However, her reuses are more noticeable. The Duchess of Cambridge, who recently gave birth to her third baby, repeats dresses and complete outfits. Of course, after Markle logs in a few years of public appearances, we might see the same from her.

While Markle may have received free clothing as an actress, she isn’t able to accept such gifts anymore. That is a big no-no for the royal family. While Markle is likely working with a stylist, she has to pay for new duds out of her own pocket. Once she marries Prince Harry, the funds for her public life — including her wardrobe — will come from Prince Charles, People reports.