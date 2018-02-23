Meghan Markle complimented a fan's nail art and received an offer from the nail salon.

Last week, Markle and Prince Harry visited Edinburgh Castle together in Scotland. The couple took their time to meet and greet their fans who waited for them outside. One fan, Ashleigh Meikle, 25, shared a clip of the "Suits" star praising her nails.

In the clip, Prince Harry's fiancée can be heard saying, "Wow, look at your nails. That's pretty fantastic. They're very valentines-y."

"I was just filming in the hope that I could get a glimpse of the two of them and before I know it Meghan is grabbing my hand to get a closer look at my nails," Meikle told Femail about her encounter with Markle.

"I love Meghan. I think she's really charismatic and going to be a great addition to the Royal Family," she added.

After receiving Markle's praises for her wonderful nails, Meikle informed her manicurist, Ashley Toner. According to Meikle, she travels through to Coatbridge after work just to have Toner does her nails.

Toner has been a nail technician at Notorious Nail for a year. She was a dental nurse before. Toner admitted that Meikle informed her about Markle complimenting her nails, but she never thought that there was a video of it. Since then, she received loads of missed calls and messages.

"I know it's not going to change the world or anything, but it is validation that I made the right decision to start doing nails," Toner said.

"Meghan Markle is a proper respectable celebrity so for her to like them is great. It makes me feel dead good about myself," she added. "I've only been doing this for a year and this is the best thing to happen to me in my new career so far. I want to keep pushing myself and this is a good building block."

Notorious Nail also shows their enthusiasm to let Toner does Markle's nails on her royal wedding. "Our day (no our lives) are actually made. Our nails got the Royal seal of approval. Can someone let her know we're available for wedding day nails?"

In related news, on the same visit, Markle surprised a fan from the Philippines when she spoke in Filipino. The future royal said "salamat po." The word "salamat" means thank you. Meanwhile, "po" is affixed to the end of the sentences when talking to anyone formally and politely.

Photo: Getty Imags/Ben Birchall