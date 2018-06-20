Meghan Markle has been attending public engagements in similar clothing with Queen Elizabeth II, and there’s a reason why.

Lizzi Zita, a fashion commentator, recently talked about the Duchess of Sussex’s choices in clothing and said that it changed in recent weeks. She specifically talked about the neutral Givenchy dress that Markle wore when she went to Cheshire with the Queen last week.

“There has been a shift in the dress for Meghan, who is classic but a little edgy in her taste. For this particular occasion, their first official joint engagement in Cheshire, Meghan is the perfect princess in a more demure classic style. She wore neutral colors, and this would have been a carefully considered option not to outshine the Queen. The Queen likes to wear strong colors with matching hats so that people can see her easily,” Zita told Express.

But despite the obvious changes in Markle’s wardrobe recently, Zita is convinced that the former “Suits” star will revert to her edgy style again in the near future.

“I am sure we will see a return to her signature taste at more casual events but at the moment she is trying very hard to fulfill her duties and stay on the right side of her mother in law so fair play to her, she looked great,” the fashion commentator said.

Meanwhile, Markle was last seen in public at this week’s Royal Ascot. The 36-year-old was photographed in her off-white Givenchy dress, which she paired with her black fascinator and belt. Prior to the Royal Ascot, Markle attended Prince Harry’s cousin’s wedding in London in her blue and white Oscar de la Renta wraparound dress.

Unfortunately for the new royal, her attire to Celia McCorquodale’s nuptials drew a slew of mixed reactions. Some called it the perfect outfit for a summer wedding, while others likened it to a curtain because the fit was quite loose.

Photo: Reuters/Alastair Grant/Pool