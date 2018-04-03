Meghan Markle was recently criticized by Andrew Morton in his new book, “Meghan: A Hollywood Princess.”

However, at least one publication fired back at Morton and accused him of being sexist. In the book, Morton claimed that Markle split from her ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, out of the blue. Following their divorce, the former “Suits” star sent Engelson her wedding ring back via mail.

The author also said that after Markle was cast in “Suits,” she became her own woman. She was no longer dependent on another man, and everyone noticed it. Morton also alleged that Markle wanted to become like Princess Diana.

However, Vinay Menon, an entertainment columnist for The Star, slammed Morton for listing down shining examples of sexism in his book.

“If Harry had been the one who ended a marriage after two years, he’d be getting slapped on the back and praised for acting decisively. He just had to end the relationship, everyone would say while nodding. He was unhappy and good on him for escaping before this domestic misery disfigured his public persona,” said Menon.

The columnist could not believe how Morton made it seem as though Markle becoming her own woman was a bad thing.

“The papers reflexively cleave to a narrative that paints her as an interloper and a hussy motivated by fame and power,” she added.

Menon also talked about Princess Diana and how she had to endure the double standards that shaped media coverage of the royal family. The exact same thing happened to Markle after Morton released his book.

Meanwhile, Morton also made headlines last month after he said that Markle could never replace Princess Diana as the new People’s Princess.

“They thought at first it would be Kate, and to a degree it was. And now it is Meghan. I’m afraid to say, folks, there is only one Diana and sadly, she passed,” he said (via the Daily Mail).

But even though Markle can never replace Princess Diana, Morton believes that the Princess of Wales would have approved of Markle for Prince Harry.

