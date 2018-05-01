Meghan Markle was recently criticized by Quentin Letts, a writer for the Daily Mail, for trying to change Prince Harry even before they tied the knot.

On Monday, it was reported that Prince Harry already lost about 7 pounds since he went on a diet ahead of his royal wedding. Rebecca English, a royal correspondent for the Daily Mail, also claimed that Prince Harry has been following Markle’s diet, which includes juicing, as well as cutting down on carbs and processed foods.

A source told English, “Meghan has completely changed Harry’s diet. She’s got him juicing and he has lost at least half a stone, which is a lot for someone as skinny as he is. They have bought a top-of-the-range juicer and she has him on fruit and veg smoothies. She’s also weaning him off meat.”

However, Letts is not convinced that Markle should encourage Prince Harry to lose weight drastically just because they will be tying the knot in 18 days.

“Anyway, why change him? The reason Harry is so popular is that he has an appetite for life – and that must be true for Meghan, too. You fell for him the way he was, Meghan? Don’t change a winning formula,” he wrote.

The writer also said that no one wants to see a slender and shrewd Prince Harry. He also compared a skinny Harry to a deflated lilo. Letts is convinced that after the royal wedding, Prince Harry will go back to his old ways of eating whatever he wanted but in moderation.

During a previous interview, Markle also shared some of her diet secrets while on the set of “Suits.”

“I try to eat vegan during the week and then have a little bit more flexibility with what I dig into on the weekends. But at the same time, it’s all about balance. Because I work out the way I do, I don’t ever want to feel deprived. I feel that the second you do that is when you start to binge on things. It’s not a diet; it’s a lifestyle eating,” she said (via Harper’s Bazaar).

Photo: Getty Images/Alstair Grant - WPA Pool