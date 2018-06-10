Meghan Markle’s recently debut at the Trooping the Colour was surrounded by criticisms.

Several royal fans questioned her decision to wear an off-shoulder Carolina Herrera dress to the official engagement and called it inappropriate. Markle paired her attire with her recycled Philip Treacy hat, which she wore during her first event after the royal wedding.

But even though Markle exuded confidence at the Trooping the Colour, royal fans believe that she made a mistake by choosing an off-shoulder attire.

“I do feel her choice of an off shoulder dress was pushing it for HRH Queen Elizabeth’s Birthday celebration. I have a feeling she’s going to push the limits a little too much?” Twitter user Shari Cunningham wrote.

Another person wrote, “Markle didn’t shut the hell up and kept blathering on with Camilla right behind the Queen! She hardly looked up at the flypast. And yes, her attire was wholly inappropriate once again.”

However, some Markle fans came to the former actress’ defense. Even though they were convinced that she broke protocol with her Caroline Herrera dress, they were pleased with her decision to do so.

“The American Princess is the epitome of class, beauty, and style. We love Meghan Markle,” wrote Kimberly Jean.

Meanwhile, Markle’s dress also stood out for another reason. She donned a pink dress that was very different from what Kate Middleton, Camilla Parker Bowles, and the Queen wore. All three women blended in their blue ensembles.

There is no specific rule set for what colors female royals can wear at the Trooping the Colour. But Markle choosing pink and going against Middleton, Bowles, and the Queen is being regarded as a bold choice.

The Trooping the Colour celebrates a 250-year-old British tradition where military troops show off their colors or flags and march throughout the Buckingham Palace square.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson