Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Order of Service has just been released.

The Kensington Palace revealed that both Prince Harry and Markle shared their inputs on how they want their wedding day to be.

Markle has decided to follow in Princess Diana and Kate Middleton’s footsteps in not declaring that she will obey Prince Harry after they wed. But the couple will vow to stay together “for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death do us part.”

Prince Harry and his fiancée will also promise to love, comfort, honor, and protect each other throughout their union.

Other details from the Order of Service also revealed that St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle will feature the song “Stand By Me” by Ben E. King. This is the royal couple’s way of modernizing their nuptials.

A few other songs will be played while guests are walking into the wedding venue, and Prince Charles helped the couple choose some of their tracks.

The recessional will also feature the song “Amen/This Little Light of Mine” by Etta James, and it will be sung by Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir.

Prince Harry and Markle won’t also kiss each other inside the church. Their smooch will be seen by the public the minute they step out of St. George’s Chapel.

Meanwhile, the Order of Service also featured some glaring errors. For instance, Markle’s dad, Thomas Markle Sr., is still written as the person who will walk her down the aisle.

A source told People that the Order of Service was already printed out days before Thomas decided to not attend the wedding due to health reasons.

“As a result, some aspects will be different to what has been printed. As previously announced, Ms. Markle has asked The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of The Quire,” the source said.

There are also some timing errors featured in the Order of Service. The arrival times of Markle, Doria Ragland, and some members of the royal family are incorrect.

