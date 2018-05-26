Meghan Markle wants to be the star unlike Kate Middleton, claims David Starkey, a royal historian.

In the book “Harry: Conversations With the Prince” by Angela Levin, the author said that Starkey had some strong statements regarding the Duchess of Sussex.

“She was baptized and confirmed as an Anglican in early March 2018. She also said she plans to take up British citizenship, something that normally takes several years. David Sarkey believes it is because ‘she wants to play the role of princess, which means with Kate we are going to have two star princesses. It will be very interesting,” she wrote (via Express).

Markle, who recently got married to Prince Harry, is now being referred to as the Duchess of Sussex or Her Royal Highness Princess Henry of Wales. However, she will never be called Princess Meghan because she did not come from a royal family.

Joe Little, a royal expert for Majesty magazine, said prior to the official title announcement, “Unless they create a new title for them, I think the Duke of Sussex is the most likely title. Otherwise, Meghan would be known as Princess Henry of Wales and people wouldn’t understand that these days. But they may surprise us.”

Middleton assumed all of the female titles of Prince William. She is currently being referred to as Duchess of Cambridge Countess of Strathearn and Lady Carrickfergus. She is also not considered a princess because she only became a member of the royal family after she wed her husband.

Meanwhile, as a new member of the royal family, Markle will continue to live in Nottingham Cottage at the Kensington Palace, according to People.

There are rumors suggesting Queen Elizabeth II could give Markle and Prince Harry a lavish property as her wedding present to them.

Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson