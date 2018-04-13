Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have sent out wedding invitations, but the actress' family did not receive any.

Markle's half-sister, Samantha Grant, was not happy that the "Suits" star welcomed complete strangers on her big day but not her own family. Grant took to Twitter to air her frustration with Markle.

"We are getting s Markle Royal Coat of arms but not invited to the wedding?" Grant wrote. "And it's not only Meg who is 15th cousin to Harry. My brother and I are also. I was the first born Markle to my father. Exclude the markle's from this wedding would be highly inappropriate."

In another post a few days back, Grant expressed her disappointment for not receiving an invite to Prince Harry and Markle's wedding. She was not happy that the couple welcomed a thousand of strangers but not her own family and relatives.

"At issue is not a matter of closeness as more than 1000 complete strangers are invited. Family is family. I have an uncle I have only seen once but I would never say he is not family because we are not close. Humanitarians move forward with love and kindness especially to Family," Grant posted on Twitter.

"The Markle family is looking forward to our wedding invites. No one has one yet. Still waiting. I hope London is wheelchair friendly. Excited!" she added.

Grant has already expressed her interest in attending Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding. However, she and the future royal have not been talking for years. In addition, she made several statements against Markle. However, she already apologized and confessed that she regretted not exerting more effort to be close to her younger sister.

"I hope now that she knows I was there. I should've really reached out more ... but I'm proud of her," Grant said while in tears.

According to Grant, "out of respect, tradition, and humanitarianism, the #Markles should be invited." She also added that their uncle, brother, and Markle's childhood best friend Nikki Priddy should be there. However, Priddy already confessed that she and Markle were no longer in good terms following the latter's split from Trevor Engelson.

"What came to light after Trevor and I spoke ended my friendship with Meghan. I think everybody who knew them both was in shock," Priddy said. "All I can say now is that I think Meghan was calculated, very calculated, in the way she handled people and relationships. She is very strategic in the way she cultivates circles of friends."

Photo: Getty Images/Arthur Edwards