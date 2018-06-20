Meghan Markle didn't wear a name tag during her Royal Ascot debut.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex stepped out and accompanied Prince Harry for the first day of Royal Ascot. It was Markle's first time attending the event. Many noticed that unlike her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, she didn't wear a name tag.

Most royals, including Prince Harry and even Sophie, Countess of Wessex, who shared the carriage ride with Markle on the way to the event, wore name tags. But, Markle's Givenchy white dress was plain.

According to People, royal women typically take their cue from Queen Elizabeth II. Since the Queen didn't wear the non-royal badge, they opted to do the same, including Markle. However, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was an exception.

The publication noted that it's a personal choice whether to wear one or not. Markle was photographed holding her name tag while carrying her Givenchy clutch.

Aside from Markle, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice were also spotted at the event. Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughters also opted to not wear their name tags.

Princess Eugenie wore a tie-waist dress by Osman that featured a midi hemline, kimono-inspired silhouette and metallic-silver fabric. It looks almost white. The next royal bride paired her ensemble with a wide-brim hat by Emily London and studded pumps and tan handbag, Harper's Bazaar reported.

On the other hand, Princess Beatrice opted for a periwinkle blue dress by Clare Mischevani and a fascinator designed by Juliette Botterill. The royal paired her ensemble with nude pumps.

Prince William and Middleton were not spotted at the event. The pair also missed his cousin's wedding over the weekend which Prince Harry and Markle attended.

According to a royal expert, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge missed Celia McCorquodale and George Woodhouse's nuptials because Middleton is still on maternity leave.

"Kate is on maternity leave reportedly until October," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams explained. "Obviously events such as Meghan and Harry's wedding and Trooping the Colour were exceptions and Louis is expected to be christened in the summer."

He added that it shouldn't be an issue as "Harry and Meghan were there lending royal support to his cousin." Also, the couple is set to make a public appearance soon for Prince Louis' christening.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson