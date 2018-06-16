Meghan Markle just proved that she’s an official member of the royal family by doing the Duchess slant, says Myka Meier, a royal etiquette expert.

During her recent trip to Cheshire, Markle was photographed perfecting the Duchess slant just like Kate Middleton. The manner of sitting is considered appropriate because it is very ladylike.

Markle sat with her knees and ankles together, and her legs were slanted to one side during her engagement with Queen Elizabeth II. Markle’s hands were also clasped on top of her legs.

“Typically, the Duchess slant is used when a lady has to sit for an extended amount of time while keeping poise and posture. It is the perfect pose for when a camera is shooting directly in front of you because by slightly slanting the knees to create a zig-zag effect when wearing a dress or skirt, your legs are angled so that the camera only shoots the sides of your legs and protects your modesty,” explained Meier to People.

Emily Hodgkin, a journalist for the Express, noted that Markle perfected the Duchess slant after her intensive training with the Queen’s royal aides.

Meanwhile, Meier also revealed that the biggest etiquette mistake a lady can make is to cross her legs at the knee. Instead, women should only cross their legs at the ankle if need be.

“It’s sophisticated, protects vulnerabilities, and looks fabulous in photos,” she said.

Markle went to Cheshire with the Queen on Thursday for a series of engagements. Their trip was a resounding success, but it was, of course, met with a few controversies.

For instance, Markle was criticized for forgetting royal protocol before riding the car with Her Majesty. The 36-year-old had to ask the Queen what her preference was when riding the vehicle.

Prince Harry’s wife was also slammed for not tying her hair during her first official debut with the monarch. Some fans claimed that Markle’s hair was so messy because of the wind.

Photo: Getty Images/Eddie Mulholland/WPA Pool