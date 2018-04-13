The Meghan Markle Effect is set to bring huge sums of money into the British economy.

Everyone seems to love Prince Harry’s fiancée, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The 36-year-old royal’s magic was almost instantaneous. Economists at Brand Finance, which produces an annual report on the monarchy’s economic contribution, are convinced that Markle could bring in $210 million into the United Kingdom because people try to mimic her style.

During a church service with Queen Elizabeth II last year, Markle was spotted wearing a Sentaler camel alpaca coat. The item was sold out within minutes, and the brand’s other designs also experienced a surge in demand.

“I was looking for the ribbed sleeves, hoping it was a Sentaler coat. And as soon as I saw that, I was so happy and excited and it was the best Christmas present I could ever wish for,” said Bojana Sentaler, the brand’s designer.

On May 19, Markle and Prince Harry will tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. The couple has already announced their chosen flower designer and cake maker. They will soon reveal Markle’s wedding dress designer, among many other things.

Everyone involved in the royal nuptials will earn a huge sum of money. They will also experience the Meghan Markle Effect since more and more people would want to hire their services.

Americans who want to take part in the celebration will also help boost tourism in the United Kingdom. Royal fans will book flights to London, and they will also spend money for their temporary living arrangements.

“The U.S. loves a princess. It’s something that the U.S. does not have. It’s the rags to riches story. It’s the whole Cinderella story yet again,” Pauline Maclaran, co-author of the “Royal Fever: The British Monarch in Consumer Culture” said.

Meanwhile, social media also plays a crucial role in highlighting the Meghan Markle effect. Websites such as whatmeghanwore.com and whatkatekore.com give fans an update on everything that the two female royals wore during their official engagements.

Susan Kelley, the founder of whatkatewore.com said that Markle’s clothing choices proved to have more impact compared to Kate Middleton’s.

“I think Meghan understands sartorial diplomacy and understands it to the level that she wants to expose smaller artisanal brands to the general public. It’s a tremendous economic driver, a tourism driver, and a platform to draw attention to the charitable endeavors they think are important,” Kelley said.

Photo: Getty Images/BEN STANSALL/AFP