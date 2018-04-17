The Meghan Markle Effect, as well as Meghan Markle’s upcoming wedding to Prince Harry, have reportedly inspired more people to have bigger second nuptials compared to their first.

Hamish Shephard, the founder of the wedding planning app Bridebook, told The Telegraph that there has been an increased demand for second wedding planning. The second nuptials are also grander than the first.

“It often depends on the age of the couple. If it’s an older couple with grown-up children, that’s when it’s more of a simple blessing and can be a lunchtime occasion. But a lot of people are getting remarried in the early stages of life – 22 percent of divorced men remarrying are in their twenties or thirties and 32 percent of women – and that’s when it’s as big, if not bigger [than their first wedding]. They want to do something different,” he explained.

Shephard also said that if this were several years ago, the second wedding of Markle would have been much smaller than her first wedding. However, it is important to note that Markle will be marrying someone from the royal family.

Markle was first married to Trevor Engelson, but they filed for divorce in 2013. Four years later, the “Suits” star and Prince Harry announced their engagement. They are set to tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19 at 12 noon (7 a.m. EDT).

Meanwhile, The Knot, a wedding website, released an article about weddings do’s and don’ts and the publication seconded the premise that second weddings can be much bigger than the first.

“Whether it’s a super-formal extravaganza in the ballroom or a casual seaside celebration under the shade of a tent, you don’t have to limit yourself just because you’ve done it all before. Why not plan that reception you really wanted way back when but were led astray by a pushy mother-in-law?” the article read.

Shepherd commented on the article and said, “Previously divorce was hugely frowned upon and was something people were more embarrassed about. There’s no shame in it now so people aren’t hiding away the love of their life just because they’ve found it the second time around.”

