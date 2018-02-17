Meghan Markle's Meghan Effect continues.

Prince Harry's bride-to-be has been spotted wearing black trousers in several royal engagements. Initially, many were shocked about Markle's choice of clothing as most women from the royal family, including Kate Middleton, prefer wearing dresses than pants.

But Markle has been persistent in wearing black trousers. She has been spotted wearing pants in Brixton, Cardiff, Wales and Scotland. This has resulted in an increase in popularity for black trousers.

The searches for "black trousers" have increased by 19 percent year on year. It has increased by 40 percent at the beginning of the year. When Markle stepped out in an Alexander McQueen pants in her evening debut, the search for black cigarette style trousers has also increased by 30 percent, Daily Mail reported.

"Meghan has 100 percent changed the face of black trousers and given them a new lease of life," Rochelle White, celebrity stylist, told the publication. "The most basic of wardrobe staples has been transformed into a versatile fashion statement and is now no longer known or worn just for the office."

White praised Markle for "keeping true to her and her style" while keeping "things interested."

Several celebrities have followed Markle's love for black pants. Minnie Driver rocked the same trousers Markle wore at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London when she attended the Writers Guild Awards. Victoria Beckham was also photographed rocking wide-legged black trousers similar to what Prince Harry's fiancée wore in Brixton.

According to Christine Ross, Meghan's Mirror Editor, Markle's choice of wearing trousers was a "pleasant surprise." She also believed that it's the future royal's way to stick to her style.

"Her choice to wear trousers was a pleasant surprise to many as well. Bootcut black trousers are such a professional, timeless style, especially for more formal events," Ross said. "We almost never see the Duchess of Cambridge wearing them and this really shows that Meghan is not taking style notes from anyone. She's doing it her own way, and staying true to herself as her role in the royal family grows."

Although many were pleased with seeing Markle in pants, some were disappointed when she showed up at the Endeavor Fund Awards in a suit. The "Horrible Bosses" actress' critics want her to mix up her fashion a bit and wear dresses in some royal engagements.

Photo: Getty Images/Andrew Milligan