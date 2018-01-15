Becoming a member of the royal family has its upsides and downsides, and Meghan Markle is set to experience both especially after she marries Prince Harry in May.

According to the Independent, Markle would have to endure “humiliation” especially when she becomes an official member of the royal family. This would be because she cannot choose her clothes and shoes at all times and may be required to wear certain clothing that won’t necessarily suit her.

Markle will be required to wear leather shoes with low heels at all times. Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly worn similar shoes that were broken in by another woman with the same size of feet.

On top of wearing leather and low-heel shoes, Markle is also required to collect a range of coats. All of her coats need to be of good quality and designed in the United Kingdom. The colors of the coats also need to vary. The publication noted that none of the coats Markle will wear will suit her just like Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge looked 20 years older because of her coats.

Additionally, Markle will also be required to wear hats as a member of the royal family. The “Suits” alum already wore a hat during her first Christmas morning service with Prince Harry and his family.

The publication noted that Markle needs to get used with wearing the hat even though it’s something she might have never done before.

But it is also important to note that Markle and Prince Harry are known for breaking royal tradition. It’s possible that the former actress will continue to dress the way she wants to without disrespecting the royal family.

She has already broken royal tradition with the clothing she wore at her engagement pictorial, her hairstyle at a recent outing and a few other occasions, according to the Huffington Post.

Markle and Prince Harry will tie the knot on May 19 and fans of the couple could no longer wait to find out what she will wear on her special day.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson