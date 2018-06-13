Meghan Markle has officially joined The Royal Foundation, the main charity for the royal family that was set up for Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the official register at Companies House in the United Kingdom has renamed the foundation to The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex.

But Markle’s first official royal event with Prince William, Prince Harry and Middleton took place in February, even before she wed her husband and received her title. At the time, the two couples hosted The Royal Foundation Forum in London under the theme Making a Difference Together.

Meanwhile, a source recently shared with the publication what Markle really thinks of the royal family. The former “Suits” star feels loved and welcomed especially by Middleton and Camilla Parker-Bowles.

“She has been warmly embraced by both Kate and Camilla, and even Harry has been doing what he can do to make sure she feels comfortable and at ease,” the source said.

In related news, the same source also talked about Markle’s fashion and said that she still seeks advice from her best friend Jessica Mulroney.

“Like Kate does with her personal stylist, Meghan will receive outfits, look at sketches and discuss with Jessica what makes sense for her upcoming engagements. She’s been also leaning on Samantha Cohen, assistant private secretary to the queen, and a much-admired favorite of the queen in Buckingham Palace,” the source said.

Later this week, all eyes will be on the Duchess of Sussex as she joins Queen Elizabeth II on their first official engagement together. The two royals will head to Cheshire and will travel on a train overnight. Markle’s chosen attire during her trip will most likely make headlines again.

“Meghan will overnight on the royal train with Her Majesty, an opportunity for the two to spend some quality time together, and another sign of how Meghan has been embraced in the royal family and how much confidence they have in her,” the source said.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson