Jeremy Paxman, a broadcaster, recently opened up about the lives of female royals on ITV’s “The Royal Wives of Windsor.”

The 67-year-old journalist said that contrary to popular belief, female members of the royal family do not really want to be princesses.

“Every girl dreams of being a princess and actually I don’t think you want to become a princess if you can avoid it,” he said (via the Daily Mail).

In the documentary, it has also been revealed that so much pressure is placed on the women in the royal family, particularly Meghan Markle. The “Suits” alum will soon marry Prince Harry and all eyes are on her.

“There is no royal rule book to follow and a bride-to-be must learn how to embrace tradition and fit in with the world’s most famous family. Finally, with the eyes of the world upon her, Meghan faces the huge expectations of the big day. For some, the pressures have been too much, leading to cold feet and threats to pull out,” said the narrator.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Markle will tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle at 12 noon (7 a.m. EDT). Some details about the royal nuptials are still being kept under wraps. But it is known that Prince Harry and Markle have taken on their much-deserved break from their official engagements.

The name of Markle’s wedding dress designer has not yet been released. It is also unclear if Prince Harry’s fiancée will wear two wedding dresses designed by the same dressmaker like Kate Middleton. Markle’s maid of honor and bridesmaids have not also been named, but Prince Harry previously announced he has chosen Prince William to be his best man.

Tyler Roys, a meteorologist, also talked about the possible weather on May 19 in Windsor. He told Express that a heat wave won’t take place, but there is a small chance that it will rain.

“The most important thing is not necessarily temperature, but actually rather if there is any rain or not. That day itself is not a true wet day. The threat of wind is low to nonexistent,” he said.

