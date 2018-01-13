A photo of Meghan Markle's first wedding dress has resurfaced.

Now that Markle's royal wedding with Prince Harry is fast approaching, many are wondering what she will wear on her big day. As her fans speculate what the "Suits" star's wedding gown will look like, a photo of her first wedding dress has made rounds online.

Elle shared a snap of what Markle wore when she walked down the aisle in 2011 and married Trevor Engelson. The white gown is simple with what appears to be silver sequins aligned as a belt.

The royal bride already said that the perfect wedding dress for her is "very pared down and relaxed." She added that she wants a "classic and simple" wedding gown.

"Classic and simple is the name of the game, perhaps with a modern twist," Markle said. "I personally prefer wedding dresses that are whimsical or subtly romantic. Delphine Manivet and Christos Costarellos are faves of mine for their uniqueness and beauty. And I will always be a fan of Ellie Saab. J. Mendel is spectacular as well, especially for more structural designs."

Markle considered Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's wedding dress her "everything goals." Prince Harry's fiancée is very fond of the late publicist's fashion. In fact, when Markle made her royal debut, many noticed that her ensemble was similar to Bessette-Kennedy.

"It was really intriguing and interesting that she wore a very similar outfit to what Carolyn Bessette wore when we first saw her after she married John," Pamela Keogh said. "I like that both Carolyn and Meghan have their own style that they had before they met any sort of a public figure, and they're not afraid to kind of show fresh, young modern style. You don't get the sense that someone else is dressing them."

At the time, there is no update about Markle's wedding gown. It is expected that the designer will keep the information as a secret the same as Kate Middleton's. The Duchess of Cambridge's wedding dress in 2011 was deemed as a top-secret project.

In December, the spokesperson from Inbal Dror, leading designer of bridal gowns in Israel, confirmed that the palace requested them for sketches. "Unfortunately it's a secret and I can't give more details about the sketch," the spokesperson said.

However, someone leaked three sketches of the wedding dress designs that Inbal Dror sent to the royal family to TMZ. You can check it out below.

Photo: Getty Images/Dominic Lipinski