Meghan Markle's fashion has changed since she becomes an official royal and it appears similar to Kate Middleton's.

According to Francesca Specter, Daily Express' online travel reporter, the Duchess of Sussex followed a number of style cues from the Duchess of Cambridge when she stepped out with Queen Elizabeth II on Chester on Thursday. Markle wore clear tights and painted her nails in pale pink.

In addition, Prince Harry's wife opts to wear stiletto, which is also Middleton's favorite when she steps out with the monarch. It has been reported that the Queen disapprove wedges although it's more comfortable to wear.

"The Queen isn't a fan of wedged shoes," a royal source said. "She really doesn't like them and it's well known among the women in the family."

That's not all; Markle's hair is reminiscent of Middleton's long wavy locks before the Duchess of Cambridge cut it short. The new royal also carried a clutch bag. Middleton is popular for carrying a clutch bag during her official engagements. Aside from making a fashion statement, according to Myka Meier, etiquette expert, Middleton "holds her bag in front of her in both hands when shaking hands might be awkward."

Since Markle became an official member of the Firm, many noticed a shift in her style. In fact, when she made her debut as a royal at Prince Charles' Garden Party, her look was also likened to Middleton.

For the said occasion, Middleton wore Goat's rose-pink Flavia pencil dress with a tailored bodice, pencil skirt and silk-chiffon yoke and sleeves. She paired with nude stockings, pumps and a Philip Treacy hat. Markle's ensemble was similar to Middleton's when she attended her first garden party in 2012.

"The placement of both their pink hats is exactly the same — tilted to the right," an observer said. "Meghan, however, wore her hair up in a sleek bun (a departure from her usual messy style), while Kate opted for her signature messy blowout. Their earrings also differed, with Prince Harry’s wife opting for diamond floral studs and Kate choosing pearl earrings."

The similarities of Markle's style to Middleton are not surprising because the Duchess of Cambridge and her stylist have been helping the Duchess of Sussex in her fashion choices.

"Kate has been on hand to help Meghan get that polished royal look as has her stylist, Natasha Archer, who is Kate’s secret weapon in the style department," the source told Vanity Fair. "Meghan now needs to find her own stylist so that she can curate her own look, but both Kate and Natasha have been very kind in helping her out in recent months."

Photo: Getty Images/Jeff J Mitchell