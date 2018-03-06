Meghan Markle is expected to bring something new to the royal family.

Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, revealed what he thinks about Prince Harry's fiancée. According to the "I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!" star, Markle is a "gamechanger." He feels that there will be changes in the monarchy when the "Suits" star officially becomes a member of the royal family.

"As a divorced woman, as a mixed race woman, she will help to change the monarchy and bring it through into the 21st century," Burrell told The Sydney Morning Herald (via Daily Express). "I see it as the right thing at the right time. And with Harry - I like to call him the 'people's prince' - I think he will come forward with Meghan and embrace the public in the way his mother did."

Since Burrell was working closely with Prince Harry's late mom, he was asked if he would be invited to the Duke and Markle's royal wedding. According to Burrell, he is not expecting an invitation.

"The boys have moved on - I belonged to their world over 20 years ago," Burrell explained.

Burrell made a number of revelations about Princess Diana on Network Ten's "I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!" According to him, the late Princess of Wales and her mom, Frances Shand Kydd, had a fractured relationship. Princess Diana reportedly blamed herself when her mother left them. As a result, she suffered from anorexia.

Meanwhile, Burrell believed that Princess Diana's mom was not a good mother. "She wasn't a very kind person. Not very motherly," the former royal butler said.

In addition, Burrell also shared how Princess Diana feared for her life and suspected Prince Charles of plotting an automobile accident to kill her and eventually remarry. Burrell was shocked how the late princess had a premonition of her death.

"Her words were 'these next few months, are the most difficult months of my life. I fear my husband is going to kill me. In an automobile accident. With head injuries. In order that he can remarry,'" Burrell said. "That is spooky. She predicted her own death nine months before she died."

Burrell explained that he talked about Princess Diana because she was his friend and he loved her deeply. Also, he was hoping that the princess' story would inspire other people.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson