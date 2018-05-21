Meghan Markle gave her best friends and Kate Middleton a special keepsake on her wedding day.

The former "Suits" actress opted to give away gifts instead of receiving presents on her big day. Markle reportedly bestowed the Duchess of Cambridge and six of her best friends including Benita Litt and Jessica Mulroney a Kensington Bracelet by Zofia Day Co., Town & Country reported.

The bling was specially created for the Duchess of Sussex. She reportedly approved the design. For those who want to get it, it is now available on the Zofia Day website for only $450.

Markle's friends wore her presents to them at the royal wedding on Saturday. Jeweler Lisette Polny, the founder of Zofia Day, was very pleased to see her pieces on Prince Harry and Markle's nuptials.

"It's an overwhelming honor to be part of history and for my pieces to be given as a keepsake for this momentous occasion," she told People. "It's a really simple, elegant piece that’s just very true to her personal style."

Litt also created little sparkles for Litt's two daughters, Rylan and Remi. She designed the Windsor Heart Pendant Necklace and the Charlotte Bow necklace.

"I have always wanted to create a petite line, and my daughter loves to wear my designs," Polny continued. "So I decided to make Benita’s girls some special pieces for their special day."

Aside from the bracelets, Markle commissioned British milliner Stephen Jones to create hats for her closes friends including her mom, Doria Ragland.

"I am particularly delighted to have hatted [Meghan's] mother, Doria Ragland in her mint beret and fashioned fantasies for her closest friends, highlighting their beauty and individuality," he said in a statement (via Town & Country).

The palace also confirmed this. However, they did not name who among Markle's friends received the toppers.

Markle is now an official royal after tying the knot with Prince Harry. The former actress received the title of the Duchess of Sussex following the royal wedding.

Since Markle's dad, Thomas Markle Sr., didn't make it to her big day, Prince Charles walked her down the aisle. Initially, it was believed that her mother would send her away after her father withdraws.

