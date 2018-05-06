Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's nuptials is a horror to her father, Thomas Markle Sr.

Rachel Johnson, a British journalist and editor, thinks that the upcoming royal wedding only brings inconvenience to Markle's dad. The "Suits" star's father has been silence about her romance with Prince Harry and has opted to live a simple and quiet life in Mexico. But in a few weeks time, he will be giving away Markle on her big day.

"Which is why my heart breaks for poor old Thomas Markle Senior as he starts his long walk from freedom into the pitiless glare of the world's gaze," Johnson wrote.

According to the TV presenter, "this is not quite what Thomas – 'I want to be alone, guys' – Markle signed up for when he moved to Mexico to enjoy his retirement after a successful career as a television lighting director."

Markle Sr.'s staff described him as polite and generous. In fact, he leaves a big tip, but he is a "committed loner." According to Johnson, he is happy on his own without anyone bothering him.

"For his daughter, all this Royal Wedding Princess Bride Panto is a dream come true. It' s even more perfect for the Firm, too, which is why Meghan has been front and centre from the off," Johnson wrote. "But amid the celebrations, spare a thought for Mr Markle. This isn't a Disney fairy tale – it must be his idea of a total nightmare."

Johnson is an open critic to the future royal. In fact, when the "Horrible Bosses" actress joined Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry for the first time, she found the actress out of tune among the fab four.

She also failed Markle in her Mum Test. According to Johnson, Prince Harry's fiancée is "racy" and "racy is not official Wife Material."

Johnson also described Markle as "exotic" and apologized to Prince Harry for doing so. In ITV's "The Royal Wives" documentary, she issued an apology to the prince for labeling his future wife as such.

"I mean, I for one celebrated the fact that she was mixed race, but I used an unfortunate word, which was 'exotic,'" Johnson explained. "I meant that in marvellous contrast to the gingery white blood of his own blood family on his maternal side. But it didn't go down well and I hereby apologise Harry."

