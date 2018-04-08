Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just invited two guests to their wedding. And now they are sharing what it’s like to be two of the 1,200 members of the public who will attend the royal couple’s nuptials.

Kimberley Watkin and Adam Hughes, who have been working to transform a disused space under Carlisle train station into a first-class community venue, said that they received mysterious-looking invitation weeks ago.

Watkin and Hughes shared their story via Sky News and said that the wedding invitation looked like a letter straight from Hogwarts.

“When we received our invite, a mysterious, Hogwarts-style letter, complete with a dignified crest, we were baffled and awe-struck. As a naturally skeptical couple we had two main questions about this honor. First, why us? Out of many, many, hordes of people desperate to attend the royal wedding, why were we chosen?” they said.

“Our second, perhaps most pressing question: what now? How do we prepare? Travel, overnight accommodation and clothes all need to be planned,” the couple said.

Watkin and Hughes revealed that they have slowly sorted out everything they need to do before attending the royal wedding.

“Looking forward to attending the royal wedding is remarkable and truly humbling. That our work on the Carlisle Undercroft project has been recognized in this way is overwhelming. We are proud and grateful to those who have helped make our community project possible, including Virgin Trains, whose support has been essential to the project’s success,” they concluded.

Other than Watkin and Hughes, Daniella Timperley has also been invited to attend Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

The student from Northern Island has been actively involved with various charities. Timperley’s invite to the wedding was confirmed by her school in March.

“What a week it has been for Daniella! Not only was she named Top Youth Volunteer 2018, she has also received an invitation to the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as a result of her extensive charity work!” the statement read.

Photo: Getty Images/Niall Carson - Pool