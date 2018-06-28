Meghan Markle has embraced Kate Middleton's hairstyles after she officially becomes a royal.

According to Sierra Brennan, a journalist for Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex has started to sport a more polished style following her royal wedding to Prince Harry. Initially, the former "Suits" star was a fan of a messy bun, but lately, Markle has been emulating the Duchess of Cambridge's sleek updos and bouncy blow drys on her official engagements.

On Tuesday, Markle joined Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace for Queen's Young Leaders Awards ceremony. Markle donned a Prada pink dress and styled her locks in Middleton's signature curls. According to celebrity hairdresser James Johnson, the hairstyle was ideal for the new duchess.

"Meghan really suits that undone, effortless style," Johnson said. "By waving her hair, Meghan has easily elongated her face, a quick way to give the illusion of a slimmer face but still makes her hair look instantly voluminous and thicker in the right places."

"By keeping the ends more waved than curled, this style is going to last her longer, perfect for her royal duties. The straighter ends also creates more of a youthful look," he added. "By having a middle parting, Meghan has opened up her face, showing off her lovely features. I love the way Meghan has tucked one side behind her ear."

According to Johnson, Markle looked great in several of Middleton's hairstyle including low bun, brushed out waves and a simple wave. However, he believes that when it comes to curls, Markle should leave it to the Duchess of Cambridge and find her own signature hairstyle.

"In my opinion, although this hairstyle is always going to be on trend, I think it should left to Kate to pull this off too, Meghan needs her own stamp," he said.

When Markle made her royal debut, many noticed how her fashion choices have become more similar to Middleton. For instance, when she attended Prince Charles' garden party in May, her Goat rose-pink Flavia pencil dress with tailored bodice, pencil skirt and her Philip Treacy hat was reminiscent of Middleton's ensemble when the Duchess of Cambridge attended her first garden party in 2012.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson