Meghan Markle has no regrets about marrying Prince Harry despite reports.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have just returned from their honeymoon, but there are already reports claiming that Markle is unhappy with her new life. According to a Radar Online story, the former "Suits" actress is struggling to adjust to her new role in the Firm and already misses her old life.

"Meghan hasn't really adjusted well to her new role," a so-called palace insider told the publication. "She misses acting and she misses Los Angeles. She misses her family, and her friends. Meghan gave up everything for Prince Harry and although she's madly in love with him, the Queen's rules are a bit too extreme for her."

The insider also added that Kate Middleton is supposed to be Markle's tutor. However, the two duchesses are reportedly very different and that the new royal "will never live up to Kate's standards."

According to Gossip Cop, however, the report is not true. Radar apparently tried to make it appear as if there's been a sudden significant change in Markle's life following the royal wedding.

In addition, Gossip Cop pointed out that it makes no sense that the "Horrible Bosses" star is still struggling to adjust to her new role as she has already participated in various royal engagements since November.

An insider also previously told Us Weekly that Markle is excited about her new role. In fact, she's looking forward to attending the Invictus Games 2018 in Sydney, Australia in October. "She's very excited about this role," the insider said. "You could argue that this job is her baby right now. It's a job she wants to consider every element of and decision for very carefully."

Queen Elizabeth II has also been supportive of Markle. In fact, the Queen invited the new royal to join her during her trip to Cheshire next week. According to a royal expert, this is the monarch's way of giving her new granddaughter-in-law a guiding hand.

"The Queen knows the potential pitfalls of not giving [new members] a guiding hand," Ingrid Seward told People. "It's all about the monarchy. She can't expect Meghan to know everything without being shown. She doesn't want 70 years of hard work to be for nothing. I'm sure she feels Meghan needs a steadying hand in these early days."

Photo: Getty Images/Ben Stansall