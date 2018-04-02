Meghan Markle is a royal just like her future husband, Prince Harry.

Andrew Morton's new biography "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess" reveals that the "Suits" actress is the descendant of Scottish warlord Robert the Bruce. In fact, Markle and Prince Harry might be distant cousins.

"It is possible to trace a direct line through 25 generations to Robert I of Scotland, perhaps the most colourful of all Scottish kings," Morton wrote (via Express). "It is the lineage of Meghan's gran that can be traced directly to the Scottish royals and more."

"Through her ancestor Roger Shaw, Meghan's trickle of blue blood was transported to America," Morton continued. "The son of a wine merchant in the City of London, Shaw sailed from Plymouth to Massachusetts around 1637. Through Shaw's family, who originated from Yorkshire, we find the link to royalty. It was the marriage in 1490 of James Shaw to Christina Bruce, the daughter of Sir David Bruce, 6th Baron of Clackmannan, a direct descendant of Robert the Bruce, that sealed the royal connection."

According to Morton, Markle is related to Princess Diana and the Queen Mother, as well as the other European royal families. Thus, there is a chance that the actress and Prince Harry are distant cousins.

In the same book, the biographer also revealed how Markle ended her first marriage with Trevor Engelson. The "Remember Me" star and the producer's romance started strong. In fact, they were more than willing to fly for over five hours just to see each other. In fact, they "caught planes like others hailed taxis."

However, things eventually changed. "A wealthy entrepreneur friend claimed the marriage ended so abruptly that Meghan sent her wedding and engagement rings back to Trevor by registered post," Morton wrote. "Another confirmed that the decision to end the marriage was made by Meghan and that it had come 'totally out of the blue.'"

Aside from this, according to the publication, Markle is obsessed with Princess Diana. In fact, she cried when the Princess of Wales died.

"Meghan and her friends watched the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, in early September 1997, tears coursing down their cheeks at the poignant moment when the cameras zoomed in on the royal coffin," Morton added. "According to family friends, she was intrigued by Diana, not just for her style, but for her independent humanitarian mission, seeing her as a role model."

​

Photo: Getty Images/Daniel Leal-Olivas ​