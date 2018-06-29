Meghan Markle gets along well with her in-laws.

According to Francesca Specter, a journalist for Daily Express, the Duchess of Sussex gets along well with the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh. In fact, Markle and Queen Elizabeth II have a close and warm relationship.

"She has developed an increasingly close, warm relationship with [both] the queen and her father-in-law, Prince Charles," the insider said. "She wants to please them and is doing whatever she can to educate herself to make sure she doesn't put a foot wrong."

On Tuesday, Markle joined Prince Harry and the monarch at Buckingham Palace for the Queen's Young Leaders Awards ceremony. According to the insider, the new duchess "was completely at ease with the queen."

Queen Elizabeth II has been very supportive of Markle. In fact, the latter has received honors from Her Majesty that Kate Middleton never had.

For instance, Markle was able to ride with Queen Elizabeth II in her personal train. Only the senior royals like Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles have the privilege to do this. In fact, Prince Harry, Prince William and Middleton haven't ridden on the train yet. Also, the Duchess of Cambridge had never been to the Queen's Leaders Awards since it was launched in 2014.

According to royal experts, the Queen wants to give the new member of the Firm a guiding hand. She knew that this is what Markle needs.

"The Queen knows the potential pitfalls of not giving [new members] a guiding hand," Ingrid Seward told People. "It's all about the monarchy. She can't expect Meghan to know everything without being shown."

"She doesn't want 70 years of hard work to be for nothing," Seward added. "I'm sure she feels Meghan needs a steadying hand in these early days."

Meanwhile, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams believes that the monarch nurtures Prince Harry's wife so she won't repeat the same mistakes Princess Diana did.

"It makes sense. The Queen can see it's for the good of the Royal Family," Fitzwilliams told Express. "This is the sort of treatment Diana never had. She was never shown the ropes. Meghan is being nurtured in a totally different way."

