Meghan Markle reportedly helped Prince Harry and Prince Charles patch their decades-long issues even before they tied the knot.

Sarah Oliver, a journalist for the Daily Mail, recently wrote a piece about how Markle has helped the father and son bury the hatchet. According to Oliver, Prince William and Prince Harry did not always have a peaceful relationship with their dad.

But thanks to Markle, who brought an entirely different dynamic to the British royal family, things have started to look better for Prince Harry and his dad.

Oliver also noted that the fact that Markle shares a wonderful bond with Prince Charles may have encouraged Prince Harry to set aside their issues.

A source told Oliver, “Meghan met Charles and was bowled over by his charm. She told Harry he was wonderful: welcoming, warm, hard-working, kind, and stable. She made it clear that he should appreciate him and bond more.”

In return, Prince Charles has also shown his appreciation towards Markle. In fact, the source revealed that the Duke of Cornwall even told his peers that Prince Harry’s wife is intelligent and nice. Prince Charles also noted the fact that Markle makes Prince Harry happy, so they are also happy with his choice.

Oliver claimed that Prince Charles has never shown the same amount of support for Prince Harry and his previous girlfriends. This could also be one of the reasons why he and the other members of the royal family allowed Prince Harry to wed Markle. The couple’s ceremony took place on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Markle also made sure to involve Prince Charles in the wedding planning. She asked him for inputs on songs and proved to be very interested in royal history.

“Charles sees his work ethic and his passion for philanthropy reflected in Meghan, who has campaigned to raise awareness of women’s issues. It will not have escaped his notice that she shares his belief in organic food,” Oliver wrote.

