Meghan Markle has been helping Queen Elizabeth II ease her loneliness especially after Prince Philip retired from official duty last year.

James Brookes, a royal expert, told Express that the photos of Markle and the Queen during their trip to Cheshire prove that they get along well with each other.

“The images of them both in Cheshire speak for themselves. The Queen looked incredibly at ease and genuinely happy to have some company on an engagement again. Although the Queen’s sense of duty trumps all, we have to remember that it will no doubt feel a bit lonely for her, now that Prince Philip’s retired. Clearly, she and Meghan get along well and it was good to see them exchanging a few laughs and chuckles,” he said.

Brookes also said that the Queen inviting Markle to join her on the Royal Train was a big step towards the right direction. Her Majesty and Markle most definitely had the chance to talk to each other during their overnight trip to Cheshire this month.

“The difference between Meghan and Kate is the amount of exposure they’d previously had to that kind of world. Although not aristocratic, Kate was still so much more aware of the royal world than Meghan was, and so by inviting her onboard the train, the Queen had the opportunity to speak at length to Meghan, in a private setting. Her Majesty knows that royal engagements are a completely different beast and will be very new and surreal to Meghan,” he explained.

Brookes added that Markle may have been nervous during her first official engagement with the Queen, which was expected of her. But since she spent an entire day with the monarch, Markle most likely received some tips from Prince Harry’s grandmother.

“The day will have been an exercise. It was a chance for the Queen to see how Meghan deals with the usual trimmings of a royal engagement; the walkabouts, the handshaking, the cheers from the crowds and the small talk with dignitaries. It will have given her an insight into whether Meghan needs more assistance from aides to feel more at ease in certain areas,” he said.

