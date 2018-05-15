Meghan Markle was affected by her father's recent scandal.

The future royal was not happy after her dad, Thomas Markle Sr., made headlines due to his paid staged photos. According to an insider, Prince Harry's bride-to-be was "upset and disturbed" and "hurt" about the issue.

"Meghan is upset and disturbed by the entire ordeal and just wants to move past it," a source told Us Weekly. "She doesn't want to let anything ruin her day and is trying to keep focus on the weekend."

Markle's estranged half-sister, Samantha, took the blame about the photo scandal, which according to the source was not surprising to the bride-to-be.

"Meghan is disappointed that her father hasn't spoken up and stopped his children from trashing her in the press," the source continued. "Instead, she sees his collaboration with Samantha, who Meghan feels he is much closer to, and it hurts her."

The insider added that Markle's relationship with her father "has always been strained" because of "his ill-thought-out decisions and his lack of responsibility." However, Samantha denied the rift and insisted that her father and the actress are okay.

"Their relationship was always good and it still is," Samantha told Fox News. "Don't believe anything you read in tabloids… It's just not true. Those stories are written to create controversy and sell magazines."

"Now my father, when we see these tabloids, and it's every day, we just roll our eyes… There are so many rumors, like Meghan doesn't get along with her dad or he's reclusive. He's not. They talk regularly… Her relationship growing up with him was great. It's still great now," she continued.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Samantha urged the "Suits" actress to help their dad financially. According to her, their father gave Markle the best education, social connections and contacts in the industry. Thus, the future royal should recognize their father's effort in the form of a monetary support.

"He's working with a doctor to improve [the leg] so it minimizes his pain and he'll be able to walk Meg down the aisle," Samantha said.

Unfortunately, Thomas just announced that he is no longer going to the royal wedding following his scandal. He reportedly suffered a heart attack six days ago. Kensington Palace confirmed the news.

"This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding," a spokesperson said.

Photo: Getty Images/Yui Mok