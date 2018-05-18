Meghan Markle wasn't pleased about the photo scandal involving her father and she's not also happy that he couldn't attend her royal wedding.

Over the weekend, the "Suits" father made headlines after he reportedly received money for his staged photos in the run-up of Prince Harry and Markle's nuptials. To avoid embarrassing the royal family and the bride-to-be, Thomas Markle Sr., opted to withdraw from the wedding.

An insider told Us Weekly that Markle "was hysterical when the photos leaked." However, despite the controversy, Prince Harry's fiancée was still hoping that her father can attend her big day.

"She wanted him to come," the insider continued. "She's so upset that his health isn't OK and she hates that he is so far away."

Markle reportedly sent her dad a sweet message. Markle Sr. was glad that his daughter reached out to her. In fact, he changed his mind and wanted to attend the event. Unfortunately, he could no longer make it as he just had a major heart surgery and would need to stay in the hospital in the next days.

Markle already confirmed that her father is not coming to her wedding. "Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health," she said in a statement released on Thursday on Kensington Palace's official Twitter account.

"I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday," the future royal continued.

Despite all the drama surrounding Markle's family just days ahead of her royal wedding, an insider said that she and Prince Harry are excited about their nuptials.

"Harry and Meghan are still very excited for Saturday," a royal source told Us Weekly exclusively. "Meghan's mother, Doria [Ragland], is with her at Kensington Palace right now and her friends are here in town. Everyone is really excited for a magical and special day."

Also, Prince Harry remains by Markle's side amid all the family troubles she faces. In fact, according to a source, the groom-to-be was "super protective" of his bride-to-be.

"Harry is super protective over Meghan and isn't happy unless she is happy," the source said. "Any time there is or has been negative press about Meghan, he always blows it off and acts as though it's them two against the world."

Prince Harry and Markle will exchange "I Do's" on Saturday at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Photo: Getty Images/Victoria Jones