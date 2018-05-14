Meghan Markle has become known for breaking royal protocol and one of them had to do with giving out hugs.

During her first few visits to Kensington Palace, Markle decided to hug the staff to show them how much she appreciates them.

Bonnie Hammer, an executive for NBC, said in “Inside the Royal Wedding” that Markle was told the people at the palace don’t necessarily hug the staff.

Markle replied to the staff and said, “I’m American. I hug.”

That was not the first time that Markle gave away hugs. In fact, she has also been spotted being affectionate to royal fans during her official engagements with Prince Harry.

Earlier this year, she gave Sophia Richards, 10, a hug after Prince Harry introduced her to his fiancée. Richards wants to become an actress, and Markle told her that she can achieve whatever she wants to achieve.

“Meghan said that one day she will see me being an actress,” Richards recounted.

Alice Thompson, the co-founder of Social Bites, also said that she wanted to shake Markle’s hand when they met during an official visit. However, the “Suits” star decided to give Thompson a hug instead.

“It was just at the end when I went in for a handshake with Meghan, and she just embraced me,” Thompson said.

During her previous interview with Daily Mail, Thompson also recounted what it was like meeting the former actress.

“Outside the show, I went to shake her hand and she nudged it out of the way and embraced me with a cuddle. I wouldn’t know about any of the other royal rules, but they were much more down to earth than I imagine,” she said.

According to Cosmopolitan, there is no official royal rule that requires members of the family to not hug other people. However, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry are not typically seen hugging other people, especially in public.

