Meghan Markle has scheduled her first royal engagement with the monarch.

The palace announced on Friday that the "Suits" star will join Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton for a special church service on March 12. They will then visit Westminster Abbey for the celebration of Commonwealth, People reported.

The fab four will head into the square behind the Abbey to meet the school children before attending the reception. Prince Harry and Markle are expected to play a big role in the Commonwealth when the actress officially becomes a member of the royal family.

Markle's fiancé, Prince Harry, was reportedly selected to fill the "youth leadership" in the Commonwealth. The groom-to-be is set to give a speech at the Commonwealth Youth Forum in April. He is also expected to take on the ambassadorial role for the Commonwealth Games, which will not be new to the Duke as Prince Harry is the patron of Invictus Games.

The publication noted that Markle is being acclimatized to the royal family considering the number of official royal appearance she has. The Duchess of Cambridge never attended any public event with Queen Elizabeth II prior to her wedding with Prince William.

Queen Elizabeth II is the current Commonwealth Head. In February, there were rumors that the group leaders met to discuss the potential successor of Her Majesty for the title.

The Commonwealth Secretariat confirmed that there was a meeting. However, the secretary denied that they discussed the next Commonwealth Head.

Prince Charles is next to the throne after the queen. However, although the Prince of Wales will be the next king, the title to be the head of Commonwealth will not be automatically given to him.

However, many want the Duke of Cornwall for the job. The former Prime Ministers of Canada and New Zealand, Stephen Harper and John Key, both support Prince Charles for the title. Many believe that it would be strange if the Prince of Wales doesn't get the Head of the Commonwealth title, but he rules 16 Commonwealth realms.

Queen Elizabeth II has also hinted about her desire to make Prince Charles the next Commonwealth Head. In her speech in Malta in 2015 the queen said that she could not "wish to have been better supported and represented in the Commonwealth than by The Prince of Wales who continues to give so much to it with great distinction."

Photo: Getty Images/Ben Birchall