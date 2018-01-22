Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have been compared to each other for the past couple of months, but there’s one subtle difference between the two when taking pictures.

According to the Daily Mail, both Markle and Middleton tend to be all smiles during their official tours and visits, but the Duchess of Cambridge never looks straight towards the cameras. Markle, on the other hand, looks into the camera every now and then.

Markle’s habit of looking into the camera may be a result of her many years in the acting business. The 36-year-old is used to taking pictures and starring in shows that may have required her to interact with the cameras.

But body language expert Judi James said that there’s more to Markle looking into the cameras than just because of her background in film. She told Cosmpolitan that Markle looking into the camera reflects her relationship with social media.

“Although Meghan is the same age as Kate, there is a virtual generational difference in their relationships with the camera. Like many young women of the selfie generation, Meghan’s habit of doing what is called ‘camera courting’ suggests a desire to communicate openly and confidently,” she said.

James added that even though Markle has been trained to interact with the camera, she has been told not to look straight into it especially when portraying certain roles for film and television.

“A TV actor like Meghan would behave more like Kate, allowing the camera to court her,” she said.

Meanwhile, even though Markle belongs to the selfie generation, the former “Suits” star has already decided to close down all of her social media accounts earlier this month.

A source close to the former actress said that Markle has not used her social media accounts for a long time that’s why she has decided to take all of them down. “Ms. Markle is grateful to everyone who has followed her social media accounts over the years, however as she has not used these accounts for some time, she has taken the decision to close them,” the source told the publication.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson