Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth II stepped out together for the first time and the new royal looked nervous.

The Queen invited the Duchess of Sussex to accompany her on her visit to Chester on Thursday. According to body language experts, Prince Harry's wife appeared nervous, sweet and respectful during the outing.

"It's touching to see the very confident new royal bride looking sweet and rather nervous here on her first solo outing with the Queen," Judi James told Express.

Robin Kermode, body language and founder of communications consultancy Zone2.co.uk, also observed the same thing. According to the expert, the new royal appeared tense.

"A little tension in her left hand with both shoulders slightly raised shows a little nervousness here - a clear desire to get this right. I suspect we would all behave in the same way in this situation," Kermode said (via Daily Mail).

"Meghan has opted for the clutch bag rather than copying the iconic arm handbag hold of the Queen. Once again, she is aware of how her collar is sitting," Kermode continued. "This causes a little tension in her right hand and a slight arch of the back. The Queen seems unconcerned with her clothes or how they sit. But, of course, she has had many years to get used to this."

The author of the best-selling book "Speak So Your Audience Will Listen" also noticed how Markle just let the monarch lead. The duchess also let Her Majesty get in the car first.

"Meghan is rightly concerned with Royal protocol. She gives the Queen status, of course by hanging back and allowing her to lead," Kermode said. "This is a very deferential, kind, pose and quite understandable."

On the other hand, James felt that the Queen is confident about her new granddaughter-in-law. Meanwhile, psychotherapist Toby Ingham observed the two royals' body language as "warm, friendly, the look to be enjoying the time they are spending together."

"The Queen is quite stoic, she didn't make a fuss of Meghan, which can make someone feel anxious. She is clearly completely confident about Meghan's level of confidence," James said. "They were very relaxed. At one point they were giggling like teenagers together. The Queen looked delighted to be with her."

